Blackhawks Star Youngster Absent From Team Canada Roster
The NHL has officially announced all of the rosters for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off and Team Canada looks like a powerhouse as usual. While Team Canada enters the new one-of-a-kind tournament as favorites, there is a notable name absent from the official roster.
Chicago Blackhawks youngster Connor Bedard seemed like a lock heading into the 2024-25 season, but he was not given an invite to represent Team Canada. Not including Bedard isn’t so much of a “snubbing” from Team Canada, but a real blemish on the poor season he and the Blackhawks are having.
The expectations weren’t through the roof entering Bedard’s sophomore campaign, but they don’t appear to even be taking steps towards improving. The Blackhawks are 8-15-2 for 18 standings points and the worst record in the NHL.
Despite missing time with an injury last year, Bedard still led the Blackhawks with 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 total points. In 25 games of 2024-25, he has just five goals and 14 assists for 19 total points.
That’s the best number on the Blackhawks and on pace for about the same point total, but consider that Bedard only had three goals heading into American Thanksgiving.
While the Blackhawks weren't expected to move much, Bedard had some weight on his shoulders entering his second season. Through the early stages, it appears the sophomore slump is getting to him.
Perhaps Bedard is an option for Team Canada is injuries pop up, but for now, not having him on the roster really sheds a light on his poor season.
Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli are having tremendous seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they weren’t names expected to be in the 4 Nations conversation with Bardard sniffing around. Hagel has 29 points in 23 games played while Cirelli has 23 in the same amount of time.
