Penguins' Sidney Crosby Records 600th NHL Goal
While the Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to salvage their season, they slip further down the Metropolitan Division standings. It's a difficult reality for the team to accept, especially as their top players Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin continue playing like elite forwards.
Despite this new rebuilding era the Penguins are entering, the team is getting a historically good season from their captain. He added another moment to an already magical 20th season in the NHL when he notched his 600th career goal, becoming just the 21st player ever to reach that mark. Crosby achieved the mark in his 1,295th career game.
Sid's 600th goal wasn't all that different from hundreds of other ones he's scored in his career. Crosby was, as expected, near the net for his historic goal. After multiple redirect and rebound attempts, the Pens' captain was repeatedly stifled by the Utah Hockey Club goalie. But after a beautiful feed from defenseman Erik Karlsson, Crosby buried the one time shot from near the goal line.
The goal continues another excellent offensive season for Crosby. At age 37, he's winding back the clock as he maintains his status as an elite scorer. Through the Penguins' first 23 games, he has eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points to lead the team.
Crosby is currently 10th on the NHL's all-time scoring list. Now at 600 goals, he also has 1,017 assists for 1,617 points. He's just 35 points behind Colorado Avalanche legend Joe Sakic's 1,641 points and 9th place on the all-time leaderboard.
The Penguins are hoping to find a way to team success to match Crosby's individual excellence. The team is struggling through the 2024-2025 campaign. It's unfamiliar territory for Crosby and company, who are trying to avoid being the last place team in the Metropolitan Division. That pursuit remains all season long, but for this game, it's another momentous event for one of the NHL's greatest players of all time.
