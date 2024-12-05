Utah Hockey Club Top Prospect Out for Season
The Utah Hockey Club has announced that their top prospect will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. According to Utah Hockey Club’s general manager Bill Armstrong, Tij Iginla has undergone a successful hip surgery and will be sidelined for the rest of the year.
Iginla was Utah’s first-ever selection at the 2024 NHL Draft, being taken sixth overall. After a few preseason games, Iginla was sent back to his junior team, the Kelowna Rockets, for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
At the time of his surgery, Iginla was one of the top offensive producers on the Rockets’ roster. In 21 games played, he scored 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 total points. Only Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall has put up more points with 47 (18G-29A).
During the 2023-24 season in Kelowna, Iginla led the Rockets in goals with 47 while adding another 37 assists for 84 total points.
In a statement from Rockets’ president and general manager, Bruce Hamilton says there is hope he will return to the WHL level next season.
“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game,” Hamilton said. “We wish Tij a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him return next season.”
Iginla wasn’t expected to reach Utah’s NHL roster for some time, but they are excited about what the future holds with the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.
