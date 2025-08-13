Three Landing Spots for Maple Leafs Forward
The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Nick Robertson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.8 million deal. It’s the second straight summer that contract uncertainty surrounded Robertson, as the young winger looks to take that next step.
Also happening again this summer is constant trade talks surrounding the Maple Leafs’ forward. Despite the talent Robertson possesses, he doesn’t quite fit into Toronto’s long-term plans. Even as the roster was overhauled this offseason, Robertson still projects to be a third or fourth-line winger in this lineup. It’s led many, including NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, to speculate on if a trade might occur. With the Maple Leafs’ salary cap situation needing resolved before the regular season begins, Robertson could be the odd-man out. If that’s the case, there are multiple teams around the NHL that will be eager to bring him in and offer a fresh start.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks want to take the next step and there is mounting pressure for the organization to start meeting the expectations drafting Connor Bedard brought. The pipeline remains strong, but a bit more immediate help could quicken up the rebuild.
That’s why Robertson is a nice potential fit in Chicago. The Blackhawks need to insulate Bedard and other young players like Ryan Greene, Frank Nazar and Landon Slaggert. Robertson gives them another 15-20 goal scorer to mix and match in their top-nine groupings, while also taking some of the pressure off the rising players in Chicago.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings are trying to return to postseason contention, but patience is beginning to thin with general manager Steve Yzerman. They need more scoring depth to contend in the Atlantic Division, and Robertson would certainly add to that. When you look at the potential lineup for Detroit, veterans like Patrick Kane or James Van Riemsdyk are set to play on the top line. While both can still contribute, having more scoring depth further down the lineup and more competition for the top-six is the best safeguard against a drop off from either aging winger.
Pittsburgh Penguins
This is the obvious one, the organization that makes too much sense for Robertson to end up with. Their general manager Kyle Dubas knows Robertson very well from his days in Toronto. They have the cap space and lineup holes that would provide an intriguing opportunity for him. In need of more scoring help, Robertson would get the best chance of his NHL career to become a 20-goal scorer for the first time. The rebuilding Penguins are also likely to deal one of their veteran wingers this season, which could push him into Pittsburgh’s top-six very soon.
