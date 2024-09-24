Three NHL Stars Nearing Massive Milestones
While everyone is preparing for another great season of NHL hockey, multiple key superstars are closing in on significant milestones. Before the 2024-25 season ends, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Alex Ovechkin are all likely to add their names to the history books.
McDavid, Crosby, and Ovechkin already can be looked at as some of the best players to ever play, but the 2024-25 season will carry a special significance for each of them.
As the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, McDavid is just 18 points shy of hitting 1,000 in his career. Through just 645 games played, McDavid has already notched 335 goals and 647 assists for 982 total points.
With a 1.52 points per game pace over his career, McDavid could reach 1,000 points in the early stages of November. If he starts the year red hot, it’s reasonable to believe he hits 18 points before Halloween.
The Oilers are looking to claw their way back to the Stanley Cup Final and will rely on some otherworldly production from the sport’s best player.
Crosby is entering his 20th season in the NHL and has provided the Pittsburgh Penguins with so much success in that time. In the early stages of the 2024-25 season, the 37-year-old will continue to add to his legacy as an all-time great.
Sitting at 592 goals and 1,596 points, Crosby is within striking distance of significant milestones. Only 20 other players in NHL history have scored 600 or more goals and only nine have surpassed 1,600 points. Crosby will look to quickly put his name among some of the game’s greats with those milestones lying ahead.
Already in the top 10 of career points, Crosby has a chance to continue climbing the all-time points ladder with high expectations heading into the 2024-25 season.
The goal of the Washington Capitals is to win and compete for the Stanley Cup, but they also want to see their captain do what many thought was impossible. Ovechkin is 42 goals away from becoming the all-time leader in goals.
Wayne Gretzky set numerous “unbreakable records” in his 20 years in the NHL, but his 894 goals are in Ovechkin’s sights.
Ovechkin would need to have a huge bounce-back season to hit 42 goals in 2024-25, but it’s entirely possible for the greatest goal scorer the game has ever seen.
There are many more milestones ready to be crossed throughout the NHL, but these three will be huge markers for some of the game’s most iconic names.
