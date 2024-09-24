Michael Buble Shows Off Nifty NHL Skills
If Michael Buble didn’t commit to becoming a singer at such a young age, it’s possible he could have lived out his second lifelong dream of becoming a professional hockey player with the Vancouver Canucks. A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Buble grew up with a passion for hockey, and gained some skills along the way.
In a video that surfaced on social media, and shared by the NHL’s official Twitter account, Buble shows off some slick stick-handling skills. The video was shot by Derek Hough and shows Buble stick-handling with a red tennis ball before juggling the ball with his stick and even a little trickery to keep his volley alive.
Buble also makes a perfect toss to Hough to continue showing off his skill. The five-time Grammy Award winner tried to bounce a juggle off of his head, but that proved to be just a bit too much for him.
Ever since he was a kid, Buble loved the game of hockey and his favorite NHL team the Canucks. His passion for hockey runs deep as he co-owns the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League. He’s been part of that ownership group since 2008.
The connection between Buble and the NHL grew to new heights during the 2023-24 season when the singer was invited to be a celebrity guest during All-Star Weekend in Toronto. Buble was a celebrity captain for the weekend and helped draft an All-Star team that featured five Canucks players.
Buble was the celebrity captain for Team Quinn and Jack Hughes. That team lost in their first game to the team led by Auston Matthews.
Other celebrity captains at the All-Star Weekend included Justin Bieber, Tate McRea, and Will Arnett.
Buble doesn’t hide his love for the Canucks or hockey in general and this quick clip of him showing off his handles is just a peek into what could have been.
