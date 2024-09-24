Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Admits Nerves of Steelers Game
It’s well known that each of Pittsburgh’s professional sports teams is a tight group, and that was on full display for the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener. Before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Penguins veterans Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang led the crowd in the season’s first Terrible Towel Twirl.
Malkin and Letang came out of the Steelers’ tunnel waving Terrible Towels to get the crowd amped for the contest.
Following their moment on the gridiron, Malkin noted that he and Letang were actually a little nervous about the experience.
“Me and Tanger were a little bit nervous,” Malkin said. “We just relaxed and try to cheer to the fans. Good idea, and great experience.”
Malkin made it to Acrisure Stadium wearing a Troy Polamalu jersey, one that he’s been wearing for quite a while.
“He give it to me probably like 15 years ago,” Malkin said. “I know him personally a little bit. He’s a great guy, I think he’s the best defenseman ever.”
Plenty of people around the city would agree that Polamalu is one of the best defensive players in NFL history. The eight-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer helped lead the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances and two championships.
Malkin noted that they wished Sidney Crosby could have been there with them.
“We wanted Sid, but he not coming,” Malkin said. “A little bit tired.”
Crosby decided to sit this appearance out, but Drew O’Connor joined Malkin and Letang on the sidelines. O’Connor didn’t take part in the Terrible Towel Twirl but did cheer for his teammates as they hyped up the crowd.
The Steelers went on to defeat the Chargers 20-10, prompting Malkin to suggest he and Letang should lead the crowd at Acrisure Stadium more often.
“I love that they win,” Malkin said. “Maybe we do it again next year.”
