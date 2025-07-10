Three Teams that Could Level Up in 2026
In the NHL, or any sport really, there are always at least a few new teams to make the playoffs each year. With the movement around the league this summer, and more to come in the near future, that's sure to hold true this year.
WIth that said, here's three teams who missed the playoffs in 2025, but could make the jump in 2026.
3. Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus was one of the feel-good stories of last season. After the tragic death of star forward Johnny Gaudreau in the summer, the Blue Jackets defied all expectations by staying in the playoff picture until the very last day of the season. Even though they fell just short of the promised land, they still had a season to be incredibly proud of.
Admittedly, the Blue Jackets haven't had the best offseason, and some of their moves - such as signing Ivan Provorov to a seven-year extension and trading for Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood - have been outright head-scratchers. However, the core of the team is still intact and fairly young. If they can play with the same fire they did last year, the Blue Jackets will be in good shape.
2. New York Rangers
The Rangers' 2024-25 season was a disaster, plain and simple. Not only did they miss the playoffs just one year after winning the Presidents' Trophy, but they constantly dealt with drama on and off the ice. There were times where they better resembled a soap opera than a hockey team.
That said, this roster is too talented to fall short again. The Rangers still have one of the best goalies and defensemen in the league in Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox, and their forward core still features the likes of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Alexis LaFreniere and more. With Mike Sullivan now behind the bench to whip these stars back into shape, the Rangers should make a return trip to the postseason.
1. Utah Mammoth
Utah had a pretty solid showing in its first season, finishing with 89 points and remaining in the playoff picture until the last week or so of the season. For comparison, its .543 save percentage was better than anything the Arizona Coyotes posted in its final decade of existence (Utah is basically Arizona reincarnated, however the league treats them as separate franchises).
After a year to get settled in Salt Lake City, the newly-renamed Mammoth have a chance to make some serious noise this season. They have an excellent core of young forwards with Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton, Logan Cooley and the newly-acquired J.J. Peterka - all of whom are 26 or younger. Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram also form a pretty solid goalie tandem when at their best.
If the right players can take a step forward, the Mammoth could bring playoff hockey to Salt Lake City for the very first time.
