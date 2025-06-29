Blue Jackets Re-Sign Top-4 Defenseman
The Columbus Blue Jackets continued setting an aggressive tone to their offseason with their latest move. Just days after acquiring veteran forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood from the Colorado Avalanche, the Blue Jackets re-signed one of their top-four defenseman and kept him from reaching unrestricted free agency.
The Blue Jackets announced that they signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a four-year, $16.5 million contract. The right-handed blue liner will make an average annual salary of $4.125 million. President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell shared the team's excitement with extending Fabbro via their team website.
“Dante was a great addition to our team last season and keeping him in Columbus was a priority,” he said. “He is a smart, versatile defenseman who moves the puck very well and can play in all situations. We are thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of our club moving forward."
Fabbro made a significant impression during this first season in Columbus. Acquired via waivers early into the 2024-2025 season, the Blue Jackets quickly got the first-round pick version of Fabbro. In 62 games, he scored nine goals and added 17 assists for 26 assists while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time. He also found a nice home skating on the right side of Norris Trophy candidate Zach Werenski on the team’s top pair. It’s given the Jackets a dynamic element on their blue line that could help push this team back into the postseason.
The Blue Jackets remain a team to monitor. Even after the signing, they have a wealth of salary cap space and Waddell has shown his hand already. He wants to make Columbus a playoff team as soon as possible, and they could be even more aggressive once the free agency window opens.
