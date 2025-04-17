Blue Jackets Fall Short, But Exceed Expectations
The Columbus Blue Jackets did everything they could to stay in the playoff race, but it just wasn’t enough in the end. There wasn’t a single person in the hockey world rooting against the Blue Jackets all season and even though they aren’t a playoff team, they proved many doubters wrong.
Following the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets were expected to once again be one of the worst teams in the NHL. No one would have faulted the team for throwing in the towel, but they had different plans.
In the wake of tragedy, the Blue Jackets banded together for a stellar season. With a game left to play, the Blue Jackets hold a 39-33-9 record for 87 standings points, their best season since 2019-20.
Sean Monahan arrived expecting to reunite with his best friend in Gaudreau, but never got that chance. Even through injuries, he stepped up on one of the best lines in the NHL for a good portion of the season.
In 53 games played, Monahan scored 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 total points. The fourth most productive player, yet played barely over 50 games.
Defenseman Zach Werenski stepped up in a big way and could be on his way to his first career Norris Trophy. Werenski led the team in scoring with 22 goals and 58 assists for 80 points in 80 games.
Kirill Marchenko broke out this year with a team-best 31 goals with 42 assists for 73 points.
Young star Adam Fantilli also really found a rhythm in his sophomore campaign. After 27 points in 49 games last season, Fantilli notched 30 goals and 23 assists for 53 points this time around.
Goaltending did everything they could to keep the team afloat, especially down the stretch when rookie netminder Jet Greaves started to steal the show. Undefeated in his last four starts, Greaves has a 6-2-2 record on the year with a .934 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average.
The way everyone in the organization stepped up to exceed expectations was something to behold all season. They fought hard for a playoff spot and showed they are a team to be taken seriously.
Just like Blue Jacket VP of communications Todd Sharrock put it, missing the playoff isn’t the outcome anyone wanted, “but this group is special.”
The Blue Jackets laid good groundwork for what could be a successful future. They got a taste of important hockey late in the season and could very well capitalize on that as soon as next year.
