Sabres Trade Top Prospect to Oilers
After making noise with three goals in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers are trading away young forward Ryan McLeod. According to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers are sending McLeod to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for prospect forward Matt Savoie.
The Oilers selected McLeod in the second round of the 2018 draft, and he has been an NHL regular since making his debut late in the 2020-21 season. In 219 career games over four seasons, McLeod has scored 32 goals and 43 assists for 75 total points.
Usually flying under the radar in Edmonton, McLeod made a name for himself late in the postseason. McLeod recorded just one goal through the first three rounds of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the Stanley Cup Final, however, he scored three goals between Games 3 and 6.
The Oilers rallied from down 3-0 in the series, ultimately losing in Game 7, but McLeod played a big role in keeping them alive.
McLeod is about to enter the final year of a contract that earns him $2.1 million against the salary cap.
Prospect forward Ty Tullio is also heading to the Sabres alongside McLeod.
Savoie was one of the top prospects in the Sabres system. Drafted ninth overall in 2022, he has put up tremendous numbers in the Western Hockey League. In 23 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the 2023-24 season, he scored 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 total points.
Savoie played in 19 playoff games, scoring 10 goals and 24 points, helping the Warriors to their first-ever WHL championship and berth in the Memorial Cup.
While playing in the Sabres’ system, Savoie played six games with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans. Also, in the 2023-24 season, Savoie scored five points in six games.
On November 10, 2023, Savoie made his NHL debut with the Sabres, playing in five shifts against the Minnesota Wild.
Overall, this trade was a big win for the Oilers. McLeod came up in big spots in the postseason, but Savoie has much more upside and arguably a far brighter future.
