Islanders GM Makes Perfect First Impression
The New York Islanders are easily the biggest winners of the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. The first draft under new general manager Mathieu Darche was loaded with pressure. Not just because it was Darche’s chance to make the perfect first impression with the franchise, but because the Islanders entered the opening round with the first overall selection.
With the first round coming to a close, the Islanders are off to an excellent start under Darche. They used the first pick to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer. The left-shot blue liner has the skills and athleticism to be a franchise-altering player for New York.
Before the draft began, Darche swung a deal with the Montreal Canadiens to send previous top defender Noah Dobson to the Habs for two first-round picks and 23-year-old forward Emil Heinemen.
There was speculation that Darche would package the 16th and 17th overall picks acquired from Montreal to move back into the top 10. One target fueled these rumors: Long Island native James Hagens. Unfortunately for the Islanders, Hagens didn’t make it past pick no. 7, as the Boston Bruins happily selected the talented center.
Not a problem for Darche and his staff, however. Instead, he hung onto the two picks and selected forward Victor Eklund and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson. Both were also projected top-10 picks. Eklund is a tenacious winger and younger brother of San Jose Sharks star William Eklund. He figures to follow in his brother’s footsteps and become an impactful, two-way forward.
Aitcheson was one of the major risers late in the draft process. Athletic, tenacious, and with a nose for the puck, he projects to be a top-four defender who makes a difference in all three zones.
How can Darche not be happy with his performance right now?
The Islanders are in an excellent position after night one of the 2025 NHL Draft. The organization has a new level of optimism and a clear path the team is walking down. It’s not a stretch to say that the Isles are the biggest winners of this year’s NHL draft, which is the perfect first impression to leave for Mathieu Darche.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!