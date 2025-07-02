Golden Knights GM Blasts Trade Rumors
The Vegas Golden Knights made the biggest move of the offseason so far by pulling off a sing-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs for Mitch Marner. Before the Golden Knights landed the biggest pending free agent prior to the market even opening, there were rumors of other possible big trades from Vegas.
Reports indicated that key forwards like William Karlsson and Tomas Hertl were being shopped by the Golden Knights. As free agency opened, those two were still on Vegas’ roster, and Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was not happy with the false rumors.
McCrimmon said some of the reporting surrounding his team was “shameful.” The Golden Knights general manager assured his players that they aren’t on the trade block.
“It’s shameful to be honest,” McCrimmon said. “I got to phone William Karlsson and say ‘Hey Karly, I’m sorry you gotta go through this s---. You’re not for trade.’”
McCrimmon went on to reference a similar phone call he had with Hertl regarding trade rumors.
“’Tomas, relax. You’re not for trade,’” McCrimmon said. “That’s ridiculous.”
A trade for either Karlsson or Hertl wouldn't be totally smooth for the Golden Knights as both players carried modified no-trade clauses.
It makes sense that Karlsson or Hertl would be involved in trade discussions regarding Marner, but the Golden Knights wanted to keep their star forwards while adding another. The Golden Knights went the trade route with the Maple Leafs so they could have the advantage of the eighth year on a contract extension.
Before being moved, Marner signed an eight-year deal that will earn him $12 million annually. Marner is the highest paid player on the Golden Knights roster, and he’ll be playing alongside the likes of Karlsson and Hertl.
Marner noted he had Vegas as a preferred landing spot, and the Golden Knights made sure the player got what he wanted.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!