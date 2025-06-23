Top Maple Leafs Free Agent Mulling Over Contract Desires
The free agency sweepstakes for Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner is just days away. Marner has the chance to sign one of the richest free-agent deals in NHL history, with nearly every team in the league pursuing the offensive wizard.
Many expect the former Maple Leafs’ winger to sign a long-term, mega deal. He could sign a deal up to seven years with a new organization, or return to Toronto for a maximum of eight seasons. But according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, Marner’s camp is considering another route.
In a recent article, LeBrun shared a rumor he heard from a few teams around the league pertaining to Marner. While unconfirmed by his league sources, there’s chatter that he could opt for a two or three-year contract, setting him up to cash in once again a few summers from now.
“The rumor du jour - and it is very much that, as I’ve not confirmed it but have heard it now from two teams,” he wrote. “One option Mitch Marner is considering is a two-year deal at around $12 million to $13 million per year, positioning him to hit the market again when the salary cap skyrockets to $113 million or higher in a couple of years.”
The update regarding Marner is sure to elicit a variety of reactions. As LeBrun notes in his article, one obvious concern is injury. But the counter to that is simple. Marner is just 28 years old. His career is, very likely, going to continue beyond this contract. Whether it’s a two-year deal and he’s 30, or a seven year deal and he's 35, there's plenty of hockey left in Marner's tank.
Which makes the decision that much tougher for Marner. While he mulls it over, speculation rises. The coming days will be filled with anticipation as the Maple Leafs and the rest of the NHL eagerly await his decision.
