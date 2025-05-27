Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Tops NHL Free Agency
While the final four teams continue to battle in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the rest of the NHL is beginning to plan for what should be an offseason full of fireworks. One person everyone will have their eyes on is Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner.
After nine seasons in Toronto, it seems pretty likely that Marner is going to test free agency and will no doubt be the top name available. Marner’s name is already listed on multiple free agent boards as the No. 1 player on the market.
While the playoff success didn’t follow Marner or the Maple Leafs, there is sure to be belief things will be different in a new uniform. Marner is coming off the most productive season of his career, scoring 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points.
The Maple Leafs bowed out of the playoffs in disappointing fashion yet again, but Marner posted 13 points in 13 games (2G-11A). Most of that production came early in their two playoff rounds, but that’s the kind of production a number of teams across the league would love to have in their lineup.
According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, as many as 20 teams could come calling about Marner.
“I’d start with at least 20 that are making phone calls and are going to be examining if there could be a fit there,” Johnston said. “He’s going to be looking for a raise. No surprise there.”
Marner is coming off of a contract that earned him $10.9 million annually and there is no doubt teams will be willing to exceed that number. Expectations are already being set that he will sign the biggest free agent contract in NHL history.
Artemi Panarin signing at $11.6 million annually with the New York Rangers is currently the leader, with estimates for Marner running as high as $14 million annually.
Starting in the 2025-26 season, the largest average annual value in the NHL will be Leon Draisaitl at $14 million.
It’s going to be a big offseason for Marner; a huge pay day is sure to be on the horizon as he tests free agency for the first time in his career.
