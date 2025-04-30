Maple Leafs Continue Horrid Trend in Crucial Games
The Toronto Maple Leafs had a 3-0 series lead over the Ottawa Senators, but after two straight losses, there will be a Game 6. The Senators have found a way to get the better of the Maple Leafs in Games 4 and 5, forcing the extension of multiple brutal trends.
The obvious one is that the Maple Leafs are just 1-13 since the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs in series-clinching games. What has been holding Toronto back in these crucial must-win situations? They have come up completely empty on the man advantage.
According to Sportsnet Stats, the Maple Leafs have scored no power play goals in their last 30 opportunities in series-clinching games.
The Maple Leafs went 0/3 on the power play in Game 5 against the Senators and 0/4 in Game 4. Even just one power play goal in either of those games could have changed everything for the Maple Leafs.
The last time the Maple Leafs scored a playoff goal in a series-clinching game was in Game 7 of the 2018 first-round series against the Boston Bruins. The Maple Leafs ended up losing that game, but Patrick Marleau opened the scoring with an early power play goal in Boston.
Marleau was a 38-year-old veteran that season while a key star like John Tavares wasn’t even on the team yet. The Maple Leafs signed Tavares to a seven-year contract that summer.
Other superstars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were just in their second season in the NHL and not even legally old enough to drink in the United States.
Matthews, Marner, and the final piece of the “Core Four” William Nylander have all never scored a single power play goal in a series-clinching game. Some of the biggest and brightest stars in the entire sport routinely come up short when the lights are the brightest.
The Senators will look to take advantage of the Maple Leafs shortcomings as they hope to become the fifth team in NHL history to come all the way back from down 3-0 in a playoff series.
