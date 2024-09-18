Oilers Superstar Tops NHL 25 Rankings
The Edmonton Oilers know they have the best hockey player in the NHL and the world in Connor McDavid. Their team captain is a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, a Conn Smythe winner, and knocking on 1,000 career points before he plays 700 NHL games. It's beyond impressive to see, and he's still improving.
Which made EA Sports' choice for the best player in NHL 25 a no-brainer, as the Oilers' superstar topped the list of centers and all players in the game. The video game creators have been releasing the lists for top players across every position in anticipation of the game's public release. With the centers' list out, all that's left to do is wait for the release date.
While McDavid stood alone with a 97-overall rating, he had close competition. Just a point behind in second place is Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, with a 96-overall. Third place was a tie between McDavid's teammate and richest man in NHL history, Leon Draisaitl, and Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews. Both players earned a 95-overall rating. Rounding out the top five was Pittsburgh Penguins' icon Sidney Crosby, coming in at a 94-overall at age 37.
McDavid is knocking on the door of a huge milestone this season. With 982 career points, he's on the doorstep of 1,000. He'd become the 99th player in NHL history to achieve that mark and just the 57th to do it in less than 1,000 games.
It doesn't stop there for McDavid, as he's also approaching some historic company due to how quickly he could accomplished this feat. He currently sits at 645 career games. Provided he can score 18 points in less than 42 games this season, McDavid could achieve 1,000 points in the fourth-fewest games ever. Wayne Gretzky did it in an unmatchable 424 games, while Mario Lemieux did it in 513, Mike Bossy did it in 656, and McDavid could be next.
With his undeniable talent and production, the Oilers have an undisputed claim for having the best player in the world. It's why he's the top rated center and player in NHL 25, and should assert his dominance again over the NHL this season.
