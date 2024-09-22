Sharks Star Rookie To Make Preseason Debut
The NHL preseason has kicked off which means numerous key prospects are making their informal NHL debuts, including San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini. The Sharks are set to open their 2024 preseason against the Vegas Golden Knights and the most recent first overall pick will be suiting up for his first-ever NHL action.
The Sharks announced that Celebrini will be taking the ice as they host the Golden Knights in their preseason opener.
Celebrini has long been projected to be the Sharks’ first line center heading into the 2024-25 season and this will be his first chance to show what he’s made of on NHL ice. Along with Celebrini, the Sharks will suit up multiple NHLers including Tyler Toffoli, Mario Ferraro, and Cody Ceci’s first game in teal.
Before being taken first overall by the Sharks, Celebrini played a year in the NCAA with Boston University. Celebrini scored 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points in 38 games securing the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player in the nation.
Celebrini was only 17 at the time of winning the Hobey Baker, making him the youngest player to ever win the award and just the fourth freshman.
The anticipation for Celebrini to break into the league is high and his first preseason game isn’t an official debut, but it’s his first cuts at professional hockey. The Sharks have a bright future ahead, and Celebrini is expected to be the center of attention.
The Golden Knights have not announced their lineup for the contest against the Sharks.
