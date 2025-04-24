Maple Leafs Get Offensive Boost Ahead of Game 3
The Toronto Maple Leafs already have a 2-0 series lead over the Ottawa Senators but are on the cusp of getting a big boost to their lineup. Max Pacioretty hasn’t been in the Maple Leafs lineup since early February thanks to an injury, but he hit the ice ahead of Game 3.
Skating with Bobby McMann and Game 2 overtime hero Max Domi, Pacioretty seems primed to make his return to the Maple Leafs lineup.
At 36 years old, the Maple Leafs added Pacioretty to bring a veteran presence to the locker room and help push them over the hump in the postseason. Injuries held him to just 37 games all season. In those 37 games, Pacioretty scored five goals and eight assists for 13 total points.
Aside from Pacioretty and veteran defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, the Maple Leafs have been pretty healthy to start their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
A 17-year NHL veteran, Pacioretty has played in 78 career playoff games with 25 goals and 25 assists for a clean 50 points.
The Maple Leafs have won just one playoff series in the last eight seasons and are looking for a deep run this year. The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs could be the last chance with the Maple Leafs’ current superstar core. The hope is Pacioretty can bring what the Maple Leafs need to make that deep run.
