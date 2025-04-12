Maple Leafs Could Get Huge Boost for Playoffs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched their ninth straight playoff appearance but might have some extra help come Game 1.
As the Maple Leafs prepare for their final few regular season games, key faces like forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa have started skating again after missing significant time with injuries.
Pacioretty has been out of the Maple Leafs’ lineup since early February dealing with an injury. At 36-years-old, he joined the Maple Leafs on a one-year deal hoping to be a key veteran in the lineup.
During his time with the Maple Leafs, Pacioretty has posted five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 37 total games played.
Pacioretty has resumed skating with his Maple Leafs teammates and is expected to be ready to go for Game 1 of the playoffs next week.
Hakanpaa has been dealing with a much longer and more severe injury. The Maple Leafs also signed him to a one-year deal, but he’s only played two games all season, which came in mid-November.
When the Maple Leafs signed Hakanpaa, he had already been dealing with a brutal knee injury with the Dallas Stars that some believed could be career-threatening.
Before making his Maple Leafs debut in November, Hakanpaa hadn’t played since March. After eight months of recovery, Hakanpaa returned to game action, but was quickly put back on the shelf.
It’s been another four months and Hakanpaa is back to skating with the Maple Leafs with the hopes of being available for the playoffs. He isn’t able to guarantee anything, but Hakanpaa did say he’s trending in the right direction.
"That’s a tough one to say anything," Hakanpaa said. "It’s been trending really good in the gym, out on the ice, & off the ice. Hopefully, we get there. We’ll see."
The Maple Leafs are looking to shed their reputation as perennial postseason failures, and they may have some reinforcements to help the cause.
