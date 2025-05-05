Watch: Jets Tying Goal Sends Adult League Game Into Frenzy
People across North America were glued to their screens to watch Game 7 between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues. The Blues had a 3-1 lead heading into the final period, but the Jets put together a dramatic comeback to tie the game and eventually win late in the second overtime.
Before securing their series win in 2OT, however, the Jets were still down by a goal in the dying seconds of regulation. With less than five seconds remaining, Cole Perfetti labeled a perfect deflection to tie that game and sent the city of Winnipeg into a frenzy.
Not only did the Canada Life Centre go nuts, but so too did local hockey rinks with adult league teams who were watching the Jets game on the bench.
In a video going around social media, footage shows a few players on the bench watching a stream of the game on a phone. Just a little down the bench, you can see a referee also watching the Jets game a bit more than the game he’s officiating with a coach watching over his shoulder.
When Perfetti pots the game-tying goal, the bench and the official erupt in celebration. The official even jumps in for hugs from the players on the bench. One of the players on the ice even leaves the zone to catch the replay.
Hockey just means more in Canada, so much so that they’ll put their own hockey game to the side to watch their favorite team pull off an unbelievable comeback. This adult league celebration wasn’t even for the game-winning goal which came over an hour later.
The Jets are one of three Canadian NHL teams still alive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs alongside the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Jets are set for a battle with the Dallas Stars as they look to keep their Cup dreams alive.
