Top NHL Coaching Prospect Staying in NCAA
Despite some series consideration from multiple NHL clubs, David Carle is heading back to Denver University to continue serving as their head coach. Carle was a prime coaching candidate for a number of NHL teams who are searching for a fresh face, but after careful consideration, he’s decided to extend his stay at the NCAA level.
Carle has been Denver’s bench boss for seven seasons and has proven his commitment with a multi-year contract extension.
I'm looking forward to continuing to work with our student-athletes, coaches, administration, alumni, supporters, and fans over the coming seasons,” Carle said in a release. “Denver is home for me and my family."
During his time with Denver, Carle has led the team to a 179-74-17 record with National Championships in 2022 and 2024 with four trips to the Frozen Four.
Teams in the NHL expressed an interest in Carle for their head coaching vacancies, with a few seeming like perfect fits. Young teams like the Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken would have made sense for Carle and could have paid off well for all involved.
Carle decided his heart is still with Denver and his .694 winning percentage stands as the best in program history.
At just 35 years old, there is still plenty of time for Carle to find an NHL job if he pleases down the line. A few teams with open roles in the NHL have players older than Carle on their roster.
Carle’s 179 wins sit fourth all-time in program history and is just three back of jumping into third.
