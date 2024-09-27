Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Suffers Lower-Body Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs may have avoided a brutal situation with superstar forward William Nylander, but another key face will miss some time due to injury. The Maple Leafs have stated veteran forward John Tavares will be out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Tavares had an awkward collision with Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pazzetta in the opening frame of their preseason battle. Tavares finished the game, but was visibly hampered by the collision. He was slow getting to the bench at one point and clearly in pain.
In total, Tavares played 16 shifts for 12:35 of ice time in the game, with only two shifts coming in the third period.
"My leg was getting pretty stiff from the hit I took there in the first,” Tavares said afterward. “It wasn't so bad afterward but kind of throughout the second and especially in the third it just got really, really stiff and I didn't have much.”
In the second period, Tavares was on the receiving end of another tough hit, this time from Candiens forward Luke Tuch.
Tavares was one of three Maple Leafs players to be listed as day-to-day following their preseason match with the Canadiens. Forwards Alex Steeves and Calle Jarnkrok will also be out on a day-to-day basis.
Maple Leafs defenseman Dakota Mermis will also be out on a week-to-week basis following surgery on his jaw.
The 2024-25 season hasn’t even started yet and the Maple Leafs are already seeing injuries pile up. Between Tavares, Auston Matthews being out on an upper-body injury, Nylander’s close call, and the four others expected to miss time, the Maple Leafs are limping into the season.
Thankfully for Toronto, none of the injuries seem bad enough to keep them out of the lineup come opening night.
