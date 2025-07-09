Maple Leafs Linked to Penguins Star Defenseman
The Pittsburgh Penguins will be the center of attention for trade rumors and speculation for the entire offseason, with numerous big names likely on the move. Among those names is superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson, who spent the last two seasons with the Penguins and struggled to reach his full potential.
Karlsson still showed glimpses of his Hall of Fame skill, and the Penguins are sure to have a number of interested teams as he hits the trade block. According to RG, one team that has shown a great deal of interest is the Toronto Maple Leafs.
“There’s more than just hearsay when it comes to the Leafs and Erik Karlsson right now,” an NHL source told RG. “There’s probably going to be salary retained.”
The connections between the Penguins and Maple Leafs are clear, and none are more obvious than Penguins’ president and general manager Kyle Dubas. The Maple Leafs fired Dubas following the 2022-23 season, adding some speculation that there might be bad blood between the teams, but not in this instance.
“The thought that there’s some kind of bad blood between Dubas and the Leafs still that would prevent something like this is crazy,” the source said to RG. “This is a business, and if there’s enough interest from both teams and they figure out the cap hit and money, then that’s all that matters.”
Karlsson is one of the highest paid blue liners in the league, making $11.5 million annually for another two years. The Penguins are only on the hook for $10 million of that with the San Jose Sharks retaining $1.5 million.
The Maple Leafs would have to do their own salary cap gymnastics to make a Karlsson trade work, but the Penguins have been fielding calls on the future Hall of Famer.
In 1,084 career games played Karlsson has 200 goals and 670 assists for 870 total points. One of the best offensive defenseman of his generation and a three-time Norris Trophy winner, Karlsson is still hunting for a Stanley Cup championship.
The Maple Leafs haven’t won the Cup since 1967 but have routinely had one of the best teams in the NHL over the last decade. Led by Auston Matthews and William Nylander, the Maple Leafs are entering a new era without Mitch Marner.
“They need that offense from the backend; they need that guy on the powerplay,” the source said. “That’s what matters here, and the Leafs gotta make up that offense with Marner gone.”
A lot of trade talks will flow through the Penguins for the next few months. The Maple Leafs have their own situations to iron out. Perhaps there’s a blockbuster deal brewing between these two historic organizations.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!