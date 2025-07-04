Mitch Marner Could Have Career Year With Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights took home the biggest prize of the NHL’s offseason by landing superstar forward Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before Marner could even hit the open market, the Golden Knights and Maple Leafs combined for a sign-and-trade deal that locked the star forward into Vegas for eight years at $12 million annually.
Marner played nine seasons with the Maple Leafs as part of their superstar core, but the Golden Knights might get Marner’s best work.
During his final season with the Maple Leafs, Marner picked up a career high 102 points (27G-75A). He hit those highs thanks to filling a void left open by an injured Auston Matthews, but moving to Vegas might unlock another level for Marner.
Likely taking up a role on the top line next to leading scorer Jack Eichel and budding star Pavel Dorofeyev, Marner’s playmaking abilities will be on full display.
Eichel has routinely crossed the 25-goal mark with ease throughout his career, even on some brutal Buffalo Sabres teams. Putting a passer like Marner on his wing will open up new scoring opportunities for Eichel as he continues to get better as a former second overall pick.
Dorofeyev is a new face to hockey stardom, but is coming along as a top goal scorer. He led the Golden Knights with 35 tallies in 2024-25, and is just 24 years old. If Dorofeyev and Marner can form a good bond on the top line, the Golden Knights will be a tough team to slow down offensively.
Marner’s playmaking abilities are noticeable just by looking at the numbers. In 657 career games played, he has 520 assists. That’s good for fourth all-time in Maple Leafs history. His 751 career points are good for fifth all time, and exceed Matthews’ 727.
The regular season numbers are all top notch, but will Marner and the Golden Knights get it done in the playoffs? That’s the real question since the Maple Leafs could only make it to the second round twice in nine years.
The Golden Knights aren’t far removed from a Stanley Cup championship, and their front office is always aggressive in hunting for more postseason success.
Playing in Toronto, everyone is watching closely and dissecting every little mistake. There are certainly diehard fans in Vegas, but the pressure won’t be nearly as noticeable. This should bring a sigh of relief to Manrer.
Sharing a line with Eichel and Dorofeyev should only improve on Marner’s numbers; surpassing 102 points in 2025-26 isn’t out of the question. That success should continue into the postseason where winning the Cup also isn’t out of the question.
