Predators HC Returning Next Season
The Nashville Predators played one of the most disappointing seasons in the NHL this season. They finished 30-44-8 for 68 points, good for the third-worst record in the Western Conference.
Following the season, many believed the Predators would dismiss their head coach. Two years after General Manager Barry Trotz hired him, Andrew Brunette's job security was crumbling. That was until Trotz met with the media at Bridgestone Arena to address their offseason plans. When asked about Brunette, Trotz made it clear that he would be back for the 2025-2026 season.
"Andrew is going to be our coach," he told reporters.
In his two years as head coach, it's been a mixed bag for Brunette and the Predators. His first full season was an undeniable success. The Preds made the postseason after a 47-30-5 record in the regular season. Their performance earned Brunette a nomination for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach.
This season, however, was an undeniable failure. Despite the team adding scorers Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, the Preds took a huge step back. Instead of removing Brunette and seeking other options as the HC, Trotz is committed to his coach figuring out how to improve for next season.
"We could have done the easy thing and make a change and see if we get a bump," he said. "Andrew is going to work hard to find the solution."
Heading into next season, Brunette's performance will be closely scrutinized. Playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NHL, the Predators have to improve. They need more consistent scoring, better goaltending from their veteran netminder, and a bounce-back campaign from their top defenseman. These are all things Brunette can help the team accomplish. He'll get one more chance to make it happen in 2025-2026, but he is likely entering the season on a very short leash.
