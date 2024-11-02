Maple Leafs Legend Recreates Picture With NBA Icon
Mats Sundin spent 13 years of his NHL career as one of the greatest Toronto Maple Leafs players of all time. During his time with the Maple Leafs, Sundin shared a home arena with the Toronto Raptors of the NBA. More notably, Sundin and NBA icon Vince Carter both called Toronto home between 1998 and 2004.
At some point while they were sharing what was then known as the Air Canada Centre, Sundin and Carter posed together for an iconic picture as stars of the Maple Leafs and Raptors. In the image, Sundin is wearing a Raptors jersey with his name and number printed on the back, while Carter donned a Maple Leafs jersey with his name and number.
Carter played an astonishing 22 years in the NBA, and despite only seven of them coming in Toronto, the Raptors are retiring his No. 15. Carter’s number will fly to the rafters and join many Toronto legends, including Sundin.
To help celebrate the moment, Sundin was on-hand to recreate their old picture together. The caption from the Maple Leafs reads, “From kids in the Hall to neighbors in the rafters.”
Both Toronto icons will have their numbers retired at the renamed Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs retired Sundin’s No. 13 in 2011, shortly after his retirement from the NHL.
During his seven years with the Raptors, Carter averaged 23.4 points per game. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year for the 1998-99 season and was an All-Star in six of his seven seasons with the Raptors.
It was while wearing a Raptors uniform that Carter made sports history with a legendary performance at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Athletes are still doing everything they can to match the kind of moments Carter brought to the competition.
Both Carter and Sundin are icons in the City of Toronto, not only being among the greatest in their respective franchise histories, but also as heroes to many in the area.
