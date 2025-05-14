Maple Leafs Not Showing Hand Ahead of Game 5
The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for a crucial Game 5 against the Florida Panthers but are dealing with a few injuries and illnesses. During an optional morning skate, it seemed clear the Maple Leafs might make some lineup changes after two straight losses to the Panthers, but head coach Craig Berube kept things close to the vest.
Following the skate, Berube said there are a few “game-time decisions” but didn’t reveal much more about the Maple Leafs’ Game 5 roster. Berube says none of the possible lineup changes are injury-related, rather all his choices.
Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed a recent practice and backup goalie Matt Murray didn’t dress in Game 3 both with illnesses. Berube said there is nothing “going around” in the locker room and Ekman-Larsson will be available to remain in the lineup.
Sportsnet’s Luke Fox believes forward David Kampf could return to the lineup for the first time since early April. Kampf last suited up on April 2, a 3-2 win over the Panthers.
Kampf has played 59 games this season with five goals and eight assists for 13 total points.
The Maple Leafs have been without starting goalie Anthony Stolarz since suffering a couple of blows to the head in Game 1 against the Panthers. There is no clear timeline for Stolarz but he did skate for the first time recently.
Joseph Woll has been the go-to netminder for the Maple Leafs ever since he finished Game 1.
The Maple Leafs can’t afford to lose a third straight game to the Panthers, as momentum would fall completely into Florida’s favor. History would also work well against the Maple Leafs if they lose their two-game lead and fall behind in the series.
