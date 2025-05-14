Maple Leafs Goalie Enters Game 5 with Surprising Confidence
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers enter a crucial Game 5, with each squad looking to take the series lead. The Panthers hold the momentum after winning two consecutive contests, which followed two wins from the Leafs to kick off their second-round matchup.
The Maple Leafs are relying on Joseph Woll to backstop them to victory and a series lead in Game 5 against the Panthers. Despite losing his last two starts, Woll enters the game with surprising confidence.
Most of that is due to how he played in Game 4. It was his best start in the series, but the team in front of him couldn’t produce and the Leafs lost. Woll stopped 35 of the 37 shots against him, giving him a save percentage of .946% in the game. It was the first time he allowed fewer than three goals in the second round.
What Woll demonstrated in Game 4 was consistency. In his first three games against the Panthers, he stopped just 73 of the first 84 against him and allowed 11 goals in the process.
Game 4 was a completely different story for the 26-year-old net minder. Despite the Panthers throwing everything at him and frequently crowding the crease, he stood tall. He tracked pucks with ease, stayed tight on his angles, and avoided costly rebounds.
The Maple Leafs hope that performance propels him to be his most confident self. This was a breakout season for Woll during the regular season, and he was playing his best midway through. Over 41 starts, he posted a 27-14-1 record with 2.73 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.
That confident and self-assured goalie took a huge blow after being thrust into the starting role. After the best postseason performance of his young NHL career, that confidence is back and it couldhelp the Maple Leafs take a series lead.
