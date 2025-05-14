Panthers Have Opportunity for Huge Series Swing
After two games, the Toronto Maple Leafs appeared to be in full control over the Florida Panthers, taking a 2-0 series lead. After a pair of games in Florida, the Panthers have evened the series and put a ton of pressure on the Maple Leafs as the series moves back to Toronto for Game 5.
The Panthers enter Game 5 with a huge opportunity to continue swinging the momentum in their favor, as well. According to the NHL, teams that crawl back from a 2-0 series deficit and win Game 5 have a 37-10 all-time record.
Teams that lose Game 5 after blowing a two-game lead are 11-54 all-time, which could easily add to the Maple Leafs recent legacy of postseason failures.
A win by the Panthers in Game 5 would take all of the wind out of the Maple Leafs’ sails. A second win in the second round secured the furthest this current superstar core has ever made it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but just by one game.
Before this year, the furthest this group of Maple Leafs made it was one win in the second round in 2023 against the Panthers. Considering the amount of star power in the lineup, and for how long they’ve promised things would get better, it's Cup or bust this year for the Maple Leafs.
The Panthers, meanwhile, are the reigning Stanley Cup champions and might have what it takes to be the third team in the last decade to win in back-to-back years. They made the Stanley Cup Final in 2023 and 2024, losing the first time around to the Vegas Golden Knights before defeating the Edmonton Oilers.
Heading into a crucial Game 5, the Panthers look to take full advantage of the series, and swing momentum completely in their favor.
