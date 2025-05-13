Maple Leafs Goalie Takes Big Step in Recovery
Toronto Maple Leafs star goalie Anthony Stolarz has taken a huge step towards a return after being knocked out of Game 1 against the Florida Panthers. After taking multiple blows to the head in Game 1, and showing some severe side effects, Stolarz has returned to the ice for some solo work.
Ahead of a Maple Leafs practice, Stolarz hit the ice with goalie coach Curtis Sanford, even taking a few light shots.
During the Maple Leafs Game 1 victory, Stolarz took a heavy shot to the face that knocked his helmet off, then later was run into by Panthers forward Sam Bennett. Bennett landed an elbow into Stolarz’s head, a play that went uncalled on the ice and the NHL Department of Player Safety later determined there was no need for further discipline.
Stolarz left Game 1 after vomiting on the Maple Leafs bench and was eventually taken off on a stretcher to a local hospital.
After a week away, Stolarz hitting the ice again shows that he is trending in the right direction for a possible return. He did not travel with the team to Florida for Games 3 and 4 with Matt Murray and Dennis Hildeby serving as backups.
Joseph Woll replaced Stolarz in Game 1 and has been the Maple Leafs starter ever since. In his four appearances, Woll has gone 2-2 with a .893 save percentage and 3.51 goals against average.
The Maple Leafs have liked the work they’ve gotten from Woll and are surely going to take their time with Stolarz. Considering Stolarz’s reactions to the blows to the head and how confident the Maple Leafs are in Woll, there is no need to rush anyone back to the ice.
Before suffering his injury, Stolarz led the Maple Leafs past the Ottawa Senators in six games rocking a .901 save percentage.
