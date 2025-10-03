Maple Leafs Forward Out With Lower-Body Injury
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced today. Laughton is projected as a bottom-six center who, at 31 years old, provides the team with a veteran presence and reliable two-way play.
With the news coming as the preseason schedule winds down, the move to injured reserve could open up a roster spot for another player to swoop in and secure a role in the meantime.
Laughton was acquired last year from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for prospect Nikita Grebenkin, along with a 2027 first-round pick. The Oakville, Ontario native skated in 20 games with the Leafs last year, recording 4 points, before chipping in another two points in 13 playoff games.
The former alternate captain for the Flyers, had a productive final 60 games with the Flyers, providing the team with solid complementary numbers 11-16-27, though his plus minus differential of minus 17, was troubling. However, the statistic doesn't always tell the story best, as it reflects what the entire line is doing, and not just one player.
Laughton left Philadelphia on not so great terms, where he was drafted originally 20th overall in 2012, and played 661 games.
“It was hard. The hardest part was, for sure, leaving Philly," Laughton told Sportsnet. "You grew up there, and we had our kid there, and everything like that. You build something there, and I think you’re so ingrained in being a Flyer. So, to come here was a different feeling.”
Surely the pain of leaving Philadelphia on a sour note, and the pride in the Leafs taking a chance on him, could be enough to motivate him to play a big year in 2025-26. Of course, that will be sidelined to start out of the gate, but hockey players take setbacks as a reason for a bigger comeback.
Laughton suffered the injury during a 3-1 preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings last night. Given the timeline of his eventual return, it indicates that Laughton will miss the Leafs' regular-season home opener, slated for October 8.
Slated to play alongside Easton Cowan, Laughton's presence in the lineup will be missed, especially for a young player who has zero NHL experience beyond preseason play. The Maple Leafs will look to hit the ground running and prove that while Mitch Marner was a massive piece for their team, they will be able to move on without him and continue their push for a Stanley Cup.
