New Forward Pushing for Flyers’ Opening Night Roster
In March, the Philadelphia Flyers acquired forward Nikita Grebenkin from the Toronto Maple Leafs after trading away Scott Laughton, who donned the orange and black for 12 seasons. Prior to his trade to the City of Brotherly Love, the 22-year-old spent most of his early career developing in the KHL, where he showcased a strong offensive skill set and creativity with the puck. He made the move to North America last season, appearing in seven games with Toronto but failed to register a point.
Grebenkin also gained valuable experience in the AHL, suiting up for 39 games with the Toronto Marlies and recording 21 points — a solid showing that hinted at his potential to adjust to the North American game.
After the trade, Grebenkin continued his development with the Flyers’ AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley and quickly began to find his footing. In 11 regular-season games with the Phantoms, he totaled seven points (three goals and four assists), showing improved confidence and playmaking ability as he adapted to the Flyers’ system. His strong finish carried into the postseason, where he added four points (one goal and three assists) in seven playoff games.
While the sample size was relatively small, Grebenkin’s impact was noticeable. He displayed more comfort operating in tight spaces, created scoring chances off the rush, and proved he could contribute against stronger, more physical competition. That growth, combined with his steady offensive production, has positioned him as one of the organization’s more intriguing young forwards heading into camp.
The Flyers already feature a budding Russian core, including premier winger Matvei Michkov, rising defenseman Egor Zamula and goaltender Aleksei Kolosov. Grebenkin’s addition strengthens that contingent and adds another layer of skill and offensive upside to Philadelphia’s lineup. With several roster spots still up for grabs, his combination of creativity, hockey sense, and ability to make plays in crucial situations has made him one of the most intriguing names in camp.
Grebenkin’s push for a roster spot only gained momentum during the organization’s rookie showcase earlier this month in Allentown. Each year, Flyers prospects face off against the New York Rangers’ rookies in a two-game set at PPL Center — and this time, Grebenkin was front and center. He buried the overtime winner in Game 1, then assisted on both Flyers goals in Game 2, showcasing his knack for producing in key moments.
Grebenkin has carried his momentum from the rookie showcase into the Flyers’ preseason slate. Over three games, he’s made a noticeable impact, contributing both offensively and in transition play. While he hasn’t posted eye-popping numbers, his vision on the ice, quick decision-making, and ability to find open lanes have stood out to coaches and teammates alike.
His performance in these early games has reinforced the promise he showed in Allentown, giving the Flyers a glimpse of a young forward capable of complementing the team’s established talent. For a player adjusting to the pace and physicality of the NHL, consistent contributions across multiple preseason outings signal that he could be ready to make the jump to Philadelphia’s lineup come opening night.
Whether he earns a spot on the opening night roster or continues his development in the AHL, Grebenkin has firmly put himself on the Flyers’ radar. His combination of skill, vision, and poise in key moments. As Philadelphia continues to shape its roster and integrate its young talent, all eyes will be on the 22-year-old forward to see if he can turn potential into production when the regular season officially begins.
