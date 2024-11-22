Maple Leafs Sign Second Nylander Brother
The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with a rash of injuries to start the season. The latest one came when young forward Matthew Knies received a crushing body check from Vegas Golden Knights defender Zach Whitecloud.
With Knies placed on injured reserve by the Maple Leafs, the Leafs needed another forward to fill out their lineup. Luckily, the organization was able to find a veteran to sign to an NHL deal, and it also gives Toronto fans the chance to see a pair of brothers suit up in the Maple Leafs uniform.
The team announced that they signed forward Alexander Nylander to a one-year contract. The deal will pay him $775,000 for the remainder of the season. To make room for him on the roster, the team placed Knies on IR retroactive to November 20th.
This is Nylander's first year with the organization, but his brother William is very familiar. William was drafted eighth overall by the team in 2014 and he's been one of their foundational players ever since. He has 550 career points in 623 games with the team.
The NHL journey for Alexander has been another story, however. Originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres with the eighth overall pick of the 2016 draft, he's never quite ascended in the way his older brother has. His best offensive season came last year with the Columbus Blue Jackets, when he scored 11 goals in 23 games. Overall, he's played in 121 NHL games, scoring 25 goals and recording 24 assists for 49 career points.
This season, he's been playing in the AHL with the Maple Leafs affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. With the Marlies, he's looked excellent and is hoping to carry that over to the NHL lineup. In 14 AHL games this year, he's netted eight goals and added four assists for 12 points.
