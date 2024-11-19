Maple Leafs Recall Top Prospect to NHL
The Toronto Maple Leafs have an obscurely low amount of games on the schedule to end the month, but that gives them a chance to make some in-house adjustments. With Auston Matthews and Max Pacioretty already out with injuries, the Maple Leafs are adding forward David Kampf to injured reserve to make room for a big recall.
After a solid start to the 2024-25 season at the American Hockey League level, the Maple Leafs have recalled top forward prospect Fraser Minten to their NHL roster. Minten has played five games with the Toronto Marlies this year and has scored a pair of goals with two assists for four total points.
The 2024-25 season is Minten’s first full year as a professional, having spent most of last year in the Western Hockey League. In 43 games split between the Kamloops Blazers and Saskatoon Blades, he put up 22 goals and 16 assists for 48 total points in his final year of junior hockey.
A second-round draft pick (38th overall) of the Maple Leafs in 2022, Minten played four games at the NHL level in 2023-24. He didn’t score any points, but he got his feet wet in the organization and everyone has high hopes for his future in Toronto.
Kampf, meanwhile has been a regular in the Maple Leafs bottom six this year with three assists in 18 games played. Ever since joining the Maple Leafs in 2021, Kampf has been a steady presence, missing just four games in three seasons.
In 260 games played with the Maple Leafs, Kampf has put up 26 goals and 49 assists for 75 total points and holds a plus-12 rating.
The Maple Leafs are seeing injuries pile up a bit, but they’ve had key pieces step up in the meantime. Add on a light schedule to close out November and the Maple Leafs shouldn’t see too many issues over the next week or so.
