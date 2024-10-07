Blue Jackets Claim Former Maple Leafs Forward
The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the 2024-2025 season with low expectations. In a crowded Metropolitan Division, the Jackets are projected to be near the bottom of the standings again. Despite the pessimistic outlook, the organization is making every move it can to be competitive.
The Blue Jackets weren't quite done making moves as official rosters were due to the league. After a huge group of players were placed on waivers, Columbus found some much needed depth for their forward group. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Jackets claimed forward Zach Aston-Reese after being waived by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Aston-Reese joins the Blue Jackets hoping to provide spark and energy to their bottom-six forward group. The 30-year-old forward is now with his fifth organization in the NHL. He spent last season with the Detroit Red Wings organization. The majority of his season was played in the AHL with the Grand Rapid Griffins, but he did skate in three games with the NHL club.
Aston-Reese began his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of the NCAA, he became a quality fourth-line winger for the Pens. His best offensive campaign came during the 2019-2019 season, when he recorded eight goals and finished with 17 points. Over his NHL career, he has appeared in 310 games with 42 goals and 80 points.
