Maple Leafs Sign Former Panthers Stanley Cup Champion
The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to sign Stanley Cup-winning forward Steven Lorentz to a professional tryout agreement (PTO), Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
Lorentz, 28, spent last season with the Florida Panthers after an offseason trade from the San Jose Sharks. The veteran forward appeared in 38 regular-season games, scoring one goal and three assists while averaging 8:47 of ice time per game. He then appeared in 16 playoff games, scoring two goals and three points on the way to the Stanley Cup.
The Kitchener, Ontario native was a seventh-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 230 career games with Carolina, San Jose and Florida, he's scored 21 goals and 43 points while averaging 10:47 of ice time.
That said, Lorentz' strength isn't in his scoring ability. The 6-4, 205-pound forward is a decent grinder and can perform well in a fourth-line role, especially for a Leafs team that has often lacked grit with this core.
As a center, Lorentz faces stiff competition to make the roster. Toronto's current center group consists of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, David Kampf, Max Domi and more, and it's very hard to see Lorentz beating any of those players out. He may have to start the season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, although he hasn't played in the AHL since the 2019-20 season. Of course, this is all assuming he sticks around past training camp later this month.
Lorentz' previous contract was a two-year, $2.1 million deal ($1.05 million AAV) he signed with San Jose in 2022. He's also the third member of last season's Florida team to come up to Toronto this offseason, joining defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!