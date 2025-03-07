Stars Closing in on Mikko Rantenen Deal
The Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes made some waves overnight when the framework of a trade involving Mikko Rantanen was worked out. A deal couldn’t be completed, however, as the Hurricanes forward didn’t agree to a contract extension with the Stars.
The Stars and Hurricanes had a general idea of a trade, but nothing could be completed until a contract extension was reached with Rantanen.
According to multiple sources, things between the Stars and Rantanen are making progress on an extension. The offer appears to be an eight-year deal worth around $12 million annually.
In total, that would earn Rantanen $96 million over the eight seasons, a smaller number than what the Hurricanes offered him shortly after acquiring him.
The Hurricanes previously offered Rantanen over $100 in total value on deal, but the player remained non-committal up until recently.
A $12 million average annual value is also lower than what he was aiming for when he was with the Colorado Avalanche. Previous reports well before the initial trade noted that Rantanen was eyeing a deal similar to that of Leon Draisaitl’s eight-year $14 million extension signed with the Edmonton Oilers.
Rantanen just isn’t worth that kind of money and the Stars stood pat in not giving up any more than $12 million on an annual basis.
A full trade and extension has yet to happen between Rantanen, the Hurricanes, and Stars, but things are starting to move in that direction as the deadline closes in.
