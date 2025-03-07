Bruins’ Brad Marchand Up for Grabs at Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins have had a far from perfect season as the NHL’s trade deadline arrives and their captain has found himself at the center of attention. Without a contract extension in place, the Bruins have seen Brad Marchand pop on numerous trade boards.
Despite dealing with an upper-body injury, teams have been contacting the Bruins about Marchand’s availability. He is expected to return in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Bruins might not be a factor in the postseason.
The Bruins have on occasion tried to work out an extension with Marchand, but Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman says those talks have stalled. While one phone call could change everything, you can’t rule out a possible trade involving Marchand before the deadline.
“We never thought we’d see the day, but it is possible the Bruins move him,” Friedman writes. “He might not be back until right before the playoffs, which could mean a more conditional-style return, but there was lots of noise around him on Thursday. There are a few different ways this could go. Extension talks hit a stalemate — with the reminder one call can change everything.”
Not long ago, a source told RG that the injury and the 36-year-old’s wish to stay in Boston, the Bruins essentially pulled Marchand from the trade market.
“There were some good offers out there, but from what I’ve gathered, that upper-body injury and, even more so, Marchand’s strong desire to remain a Bruin pulled them off the table,” the source told RG. “This could all change in a hurry.”
With those extension talks on ice, however, it’s very possible Marchand is available again for a move.
TSN's Chris Johnston recently tweeted that the Bruins are still open to the idea of dealing Marchand.
The Bruins have already made a notable move, but with a Marchand trade looking likely, all eyes will be on Boston.
