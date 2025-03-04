Panthers Sign Forward to Contract Extension
Jesper Boqvist hasn’t been with the Florida Panthers for a whole year and the team already wants to keep him around. As the trade deadline approaches, the Panthers have announced a two-year contract extension for Boqvist, keeping him around through the 2026-27 season.
The new deal will earn Boqvist $1.5 million against the Panther salary cap on an annual basis. In 59 games this season, Boqvist has scored an already career high 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 total points.
26-year-old Boqvist spent the 2023-24 season playing 47 games with the Boston Bruins, before signing with Florida as a free agent on a one-year deal. It’s clear the Panther believe Boqvist has earned his way to a contract extension in Florida.
“Jesper has proven to be a highly competitive and dynamic forward who can be used in all situations,” Panthers president and general manager Bill Zito said. “He fits seamlessly with our group, and we are excited to have him continue his career with the Florida Panthers.”
Boqvist started his career during the 2019-20 season with the New Jersey Devils after being a second-round draft pick (36th overall) of theirs in 2017.
In 295 career games played between the Panthers, Bruins, and Devils, Boqvist has 46 goals and 45 assists for 91 total points.
If Boqvist can notch two more points this season, it will be the most productive campaign on his career. His previous career high in points came during the 2021-22 season with the Devils when he scored 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 total points.
The Panthers are looking for another Stanley Cup run and believe Boqvist can be a key asset in their lineup.
