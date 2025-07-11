Trade Imminent for Cash-Strapped Panthers
The Florida Panthers are in a bit of a bind. According to PuckPedia, they are nearly $4 million over the NHL's salary cap threshold for the upcoming season. League rules permit teams to exceed the cap by 10% in the offseason, but they must be compliant by the start of then regular season.
That leaves the Panthers the unenviable task of deciding who has to go. Coming off back-to-back championships, the organization has kept the core and a majority of the team intact. Unfortunately, the math isn't adding up anymore, and a trade is imminent for the defending champions. With a trade likely brewing, these are the three most probable candidates to be dealt out of Florida.
Evan Rodrigues
If the rest of the NHL is smart, they are trying to pry Rodrigues out of Florida. The 31-year-old forward is the definition of versatile. He's capable of playing center or either wing position and can score somewhere between 15 and 20 goals per season. He can also contribute to either of the special teams units. He carries a $3 million cap hit for two more seasons, and any contending team would love to add a middle-six scorer like Rodrigues to their lineup.
Eetu Luostarinen
The salary cap constraints are likely to force the Panthers to give up a coveted player, and Eetu Luostarinen might be that casualty. The 26-year-old had a monster performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it has significantly raised his stock around the league. His regular season numbers dipped last season, but he's a strong, two-way forward who can hit 15 goals and 40 points. His contract mirrors Rodrigues' deal, with a $3 million cap hit running for the next two seasons. Just hitting his prime, another organization could envision him in a top-six role and offer a sizable return to Florida. If that's the case, they may need to sell high on the former second-round pick.
Nikko Mikkola
The veteran defenseman has been a crucial part of the Panthers' championship identity. He's nasty to play against, physically imposing and protects his team's net and goaltender. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his current contract and makes $2.5 million against the cap. There's always trade value in a reliable defender at a reasonable salary, which could make him the prime candidate to be dealt before the season begins.
