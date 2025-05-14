Panthers' Top-Six Forward Out for Game 5
Lineup changes are on the horizon for the Florida Panthers. The defending champions return to Toronto for Game 5 against the Maple Leafs, looking for a win and a 3-2 series lead. Unfortunately, the Panthers will head into Game 5 without one of their top-six forwards.
Panthers winger Evan Rodrigues has been ruled out for Game 5. The team's head coach, Paul Maurice, shared the disappointing news and a lineup update along with it. Maurice informed reporters that Jesper Boqvist will slot in for Rodrigues. TSN and The Athletic's Chris Johnston was the first to have the lineup news.
Rodrigues previously skated on the top line during the playoffs. Joining captain Sasha Barkov and top winger Sam Reinhart, Rodrigues brought a straight-ahead, puck-chasing style from the left wing. He left Game 4 after taking a crushing body check from Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and did not return.
While he's not considered a huge point producer, his playoff production has been impressive. In 49 career postseason contests, he has 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points. He was instrumental in the team's 2024 Cup run. Playing in all 24 games, he scored seven goals and added eight assists for 15 points. Before his injury, he had three assists in nine games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
He continued his role as a quality middle-six winger this past regular season. Over 82 games, he netted 15 goals, 17 assists, and 32 points while averaging over 15 minutes of ice time.
Without Rodrigues around, Boqvist gets his second shot in the postseason lineup. The 26-year-old had a career-best 12 goals and 23 points during the regular season, but is pointless in seven postseason appearances. He last played in Game 2 against the Maple Leafs.
