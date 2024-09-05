USA Hockey Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Class
The United States Hockey Hall of Fame has announced their class of 2024 and there is plenty of Pittsburgh Penguins influence. The US Hockey Hall will induct former Penguins Matt Cullen and Kevin Stevens, as well as Brianna Decker, the 2002 Paralympic Sledge Hockey Team, and the late Frederic McLaughlin.
The induction ceremony is slated to take place in Pittsburgh on December 4, 2024.
"The impact of the Class of 2024 spans across the sport and each honoree is reflective of the extraordinary contributions necessary to earn the highest honor in American hockey," Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey said. "Their stories are all unique and have positively impacted so many. We very much look forward to enshrining the Class in December."
Cullen, a native of Moorehead, Minn., played three seasons with the Penguins and won the Stanley Cup with them twice in 2016 and 2017. Over his 21-year NHL career, Cullen played in 1,516 games and recorded 731 total points (266G-465A).
Cullen also won the Cup in 2006 as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Stevens, a native of Pembroke Mass., started and ended his NHL career with the Penguins also winning the Cup twice in 1991 and 1992. Stevens played 874 games in the NHL over 15 seasons and notched 726 points.
Most of Stevens’ offensive production came from playing alongside Mario Lemieux. In 1991-92 and 1992-93, Stevens recorded 123 and 111 points respectively.
Decker, a native of Dousman, Wis., is known for being one of the top women players in the world. A three-time Olympic medalist, Decker has routinely represented and led Team USA to glory.
With over 15 years committed to the U.S. Women’s National Team, Decker has played in 147 games and recorded 170 points (81G-89A).
McLaughlin, a native of Chicago, Ill., was a pioneer for hockey in America between the 1920s and 1930. He helped create the Chicago Blackhawks in 1926 and owned the team for 18 years.
As owner, he helped lead the Blackhawks to a pair of Stanley Cup victories in 1934 and 1938.
The 2002 USA Sledge Hockey Team made history as the first American team to win a gold medal in that event. Doing in on American soil during the 2002 Winter Paralympic Games in Salt Lake City, they laid the groundwork for decades of domination that would follow.
Since then, the USA Sledge Hockey Team has won Paralympic golds in each of the last four winter games.
