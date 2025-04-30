Utah Hockey Club Appears to Leak New Name
The Utah Hockey Club has been hard at work throughout their inaugural season developing its permanent identity for the 2025-26 campaign, and a reveal is likely not too far away.
It may be so close, in fact, that the team seems to have jumped the gun.
Late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, Utah's official YouTube channel showed the handle "@UtahMammoth." Utah Mammoth was one of the three options presented to fans for a final vote at select home games in late January/early February, the others being Utah Hockey Club and Utah Outlaws.
The team seemed to realize its mistake, as the channel is now completely offline. Even following the YouTube link on the team's official website brings up the same error.
Though there were two other finalists in the running, Utah Mammoth has seemed like the favorite for awhile now. The team filed a trademark extension for Utah Mammoth back in February, shortly after the final round of fan voting, whereas the other two names weren't extended until April.
Even with all these reports, team executives are staying pretty tight-lipped when it comes to the new name. President of Hockey Operations Bill Armstrong recently said the team was in the "home stretch" of the process, but wouldn't comment beyond that.
“We’re definitely in the home stretch and on track to announce that in the coming months here,” Armstrong said, per KSL. “Not much more I can say about it today.”
Additionally, the team is in the process of renovating its home arena of the Delta Center, which it shares with the NBA's Utah Jazz. The venue is currently optimized for basketball and serviceable for hockey, but the team hopes to provide an equal fan experiences once renovations are complete. Armstrong said that renovations are ongoing and will continue until the preseason begins.
“The work has already begun for this offseason and will continue right through to our first home preseason game,” Armstrong said. “Lots of work to be done over the next several summers to optimize the building for hockey.”
