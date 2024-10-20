Utah Goalie Makes NHL History
The Utah Hockey Club are the newest team in the NHL, but they’re looking to be one of the biggest surprises in the 2024-25 season. So far, with a 4-1-1 record, Utah is doing a pretty good job of coming out hot and making a name for themselves, despite not actually having a team name.
A lot of Utah’s early success can be chalked up to some organizational stability and a surging offense, but goalie Connor Ingram has set himself apart in NHL history.
Ingram hasn’t really had an eyebrow-raising start; he holds a .882 save percentage and 3.29 goals against average, but he’s recorded at least one standings point in each game with a 4-0-1 record.
According to the NHL, Ingram is the goalie in league history to open a team’s inaugural season on a five-game point streak.
Ingram has allowed 17 goals in his five games, which doesn’t sound great, but he’s not allowing more than his team is scoring. He’s keeping Utah in games and seeing his skaters hold up their end of the bargain.
Utah will need to see some extra steps taken by Ingram, though with three of their four wins coming in overtime. Squeaking out nail-biters isn’t going to keep falling in their favor. Ingram will have to start really taking over games and putting up one to two goals against games.
Ingram did tie for the league lead in shutouts last season with six, so he knows how to steal games.
Utah’s more recent win over the Boston Bruins was Ingram’s first win of the year when allowing fewer than two goals. Utah defeated the Bruins 2-1 in overtime.
In just 85 career games, Ingram has a 34-36-12 record with a .905 save percentage and 3.11 goals against average. He's solid enough to backstop Utah, but certain goalies might be a better fit as their starter.
