Blues' Mathieu, P.O. Joseph Share Wholesome Moment in Win
The St. Louis Blues have gotten off to a respectable start in the 2024-25 NHL season, but they also saw one of the more wholesome goals of the year in their win over the Carolina Hurricanes. About midway through the second period while down by one, Mathieu Joseph tied the game on a goal assisted by his brother, P.O.
While attacking in the Hurricanes’ zone, defenseman P.O. sent a pass down to Brayden Schenn in the slot. He quickly fed the puck to who turned and fired it past Pyotr Kochetkov for his second goal of the season.
In the celebration, it’s pretty clear how excited Mathieu is. He could feel how cool of a moment it was to score an NHL goal assisted by his brother.
P.O. was given a secondary assist on Mathieu’s goal, putting them on the same scoresheet together for the first time. Even better, their parents were on hand in St. Louis to witness the moment, and they loved every second of it.
This is the first time in their NHL careers that the Joseph brothers are sharing a team. The Blues acquired Mathieu in a trade from the Ottawa Senators over the offseason. The Blues sent the Senators Mathieu and a third-round pick in exchange for future considerations.
Mathieu has appeared in 366 career NHL games with 67 goals and 81 assists for 138 total points. Originally as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, he won the Stanley Cup in 2021.
P.O. signed in St. Louis as a free agent after about five years in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. In 150 career games with the Penguins, P.O. has eight goals and 30 assists for 28 total points. His assist on Mathieu’s goal was his first point of the season.
The Blues capped off an early-season win with a late goal from Kasperi Kapanen, but the real highlight of the night goes to the Joseph brothers.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!