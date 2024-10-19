Penguins Must Embrace Three Goalie Rotation
The Pittsburgh Penguins are now officially in a dangerous situation. Their goaltending position has gone from a stable tandem to pure chaos in a matter of two weeks in the regular season. The team began the season with their incumbent starter ready to turn the page on a tough end to the 2023-2024 campaign, but now it's possible he could be a healthy scratch in the near future.
The Penguins received good news recently when injured goalie Alex Nedeljkovic rejoined his teammates at practice. An injury has kept him out since the preseason, but he's nearing a return.
Currently, the Pens have Tristan Jarry and Joel Blomqvist as their tandem in net. Jarry is having one of the worst stretches of his NHL career, and Blomqvist is a rookie with just one year of experience in the AHL under his belt. The return of Nedeljkovic would likely suggest that Blomqvist will return to the AHL.
The Penguins, however, wouldn't have the luxury of carrying two trustworthy goalies if they did that. Blomqvist has been as solid as a 22-year-old rookie can be, going 2-2 over four games, including a 35-save effort against the Carolina Hurricanes that ended in defeat. Meanwhile, Jarry has allowed 12 goals on just 73 shots over three appearances. When Nedeljkovic is fully healthy, the Pens should still keep Blomqvist around.
A three-player rotation is usually an unproductive way to utilize goalies, but for the Penguins it could be the perfect solution. Blomqvist is playing the best in net currently and he should continue to receive starts. Nedeljkovic will need to be slowly re-introduced to his role on the team, and spacing out Jarry's starts could help him reset and clear his mind.
Now, this isn't a long-term solution, but it's the best one for now. The Penguins are already in danger of letting this season slip away in the first month of the schedule. With a loaded Metropolitan Division presenting endless obstacles in Pittsburgh's pursuit of the postseason, early losses and an inconsistent goalie could be season killers. Having three goalies on the roster might seem like a strange move, but it could be the one that keeps the Pens in the playoff conversation.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!