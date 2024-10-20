Panthers Begin Contract Talks With Stanley Cup Champion
Since the Florida Panthers captured the 2024 Stanley Cup, one of the biggest questions being asked is if they can afford to keep their core together. That's the drawback of becoming a champion, your roster becomes more valuable instantly and players often sign large contracts with other teams.
The Panthers successfully avoided that with winger Sam Reinhart, inking him to a massive extension earlier this summer. They are hoping to accomplish this again with another one of their crucial forwads, Sam Bennett.
Bennett has become one of the most important players in Florida. The team acquired him just prior to the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, and it's no secret the role he played in the Panthers' championship run. The organization knows this, which is why the team is reportedly engaged actively in contract negotiations with the 28-year-old center. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the latest updates he's heard on Sportsnet.
“There’s nothing to report at this point in time, in terms of being close to a deal or anything like that, but this is one a lot of teams in the League will be looking at,” he said. “It’s very hard to find good centers, and Bennett is a good center, a big piece of (the Panthers). According to several people I’ve spoken to, there appears to be the ability to make a deal here, but nothing is done until it’s done and we’ll see where it goes from here. But lots of teams watching to see if Bennett hits the open market.”
Bennett is playing in his 10th season in the NHL. Originally a fourth-overall pick of the Calgary Flames in 2014, he's established a well-earned reputation for being a rugged and hard-nosed player with undeniable scoring ability. He's played in 622 games at the NHL level, recording 141 goals and 151 assists for 292 points. With the Panthers, he's logged seasons with 28, 16, and 20 goals.
Bennett's last contract paid him a little over $4 million annually. With a Stanley Cup tax and multiple 20-goal seasons added to his resume since signing that last deal, he's likely due a raise of at least $2 to $3 million annually. The Panthers, while they would love to keep one of their core leaders around, might not have the salary cap flexibility to give him the long-term deal he is seeking and deserves.
