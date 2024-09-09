Utah Hockey Club's Rookie Sets First Goal
This will be a season of firsts for the Utah Hockey Club. They are playing in their inaugural season and hoping to earn better results than their predecessor the Arizona Coyotes could the last few years.
This will also be rookie Josh Doan's first full season with the Utah Hockey Club. Son of Coyotes' legend and long time captain Shane Doan, Josh is looking to forge his own path in the NHL.
Last year was the first NHL action for Doan, who skated in 11 games with the Coyotes after impressing in the AHL with the Tuscon Roadrunners. After 26 goals and 46 points in 62 AHL games. he carried his offensive success over into the NHL. Over his first 11 games, he scored five goals and nine points and looked like a future top-six forward for Utah.
Heading into the 2024-2025 season, Doan has a clear goal in mind: prove he can be a full-time NHL player. Speaking to NHL.com at the recent NHLPA rookie showcase, the 22 year-old forward discussed his approach to the upcoming season.
“The main focus point for me is to prove that I can be someone they can trust all over the ice and play as much as I can,” he said. “Obviously, the goal-scoring will come with playing and getting comfortable, but it’s one of those things where you’ve got to earn trust to play to begin with.
Doan is hoping to be a big piece of Utah's success story this season, much like his father established his own legacy with the Coyotes. It won't just be on the young winger's shoulder, however. The organization has already made some bold moves, bringing in a slew of veteran defenders like Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino, and Ian Cole. Add in a group of young and motivated forwards, and Doan believes the team is ready to rise to the challenge in 2024-2025.
“Obviously, that was the main goal, to go get guys that know how to win and have been in winning locker rooms,” he said. “So, as a group, we’re all excited to see guys like that come in and know that this is a team that is looking to win and make the playoffs, and we’re going to have fun doing it.”
