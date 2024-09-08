Broncos LB Honor Flames' Johnny Gaudreau Before Game
It’s been a little over a week since the death of Columbus Blue Jackets star forward Johnny Gaudreau, but the hockey world is still feeling the effects of his loss. The loss of Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, has made waves beyond just the sport of hockey.
Professional leagues, teams, and athletes from numerous other sports have sent messages of mourning, and Gaudreau’s presence was felt even as the NFL kicks off their 2024 season.
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton arrived for his Week 1 contest against the Seattle Seahawks wearing a Calgary Flames Gaudreau jersey. The Broncos tweeted an image and a short clip of Singleton arriving at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Gaudreau spent the first 602 games of his NHL career with the Flames and still stands as one of the top players in franchise history.
Singleton may be a veteran linebacker from Thousand Oaks, CA, but before making it to the NFL, he spent three seasons with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders.
From 2016 to 2018, Singleton and Gaudreau shared the City of Calgary as stars on their respective teams.
In 54 games played with the Stampeders, Singleton picked up 328 total tackles and earned an NFL contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. Gaudreau grew up in New Jersey and was a noted Eagles fan.
Singleton played three seasons with the Eagles before joining the Broncos in 2022.
